There’s a quiet migration happening in America right now.

Not a trickle.

Not a phase.

A full-on economic and cultural evacuation.

And it’s not subtle.

Half a million people left California in a single year. Not because they hate the weather. Not because they suddenly developed a passion for humidity or snow.

They left because something stopped working.

The cost of living stopped making sense.

The crime stopped feeling manageable.

The schools stopped doing what schools are supposed to do.

And at a certain point, reality taps you on the shoulder and says:

“You can either keep pretending… or you can pack the U-Haul.”

So they packed.

They sold the two-bedroom bungalow for $1.7 million, drove east, and landed in places like Texas, Arizona, Florida, and Montana—where, suddenly, life felt… normal again.

You could afford a house.

Gas didn’t feel like a luxury item.

People waved at each other without filing a complaint afterward.

And for a moment—everything made sense again.

So What’s the Problem?

Here’s where things get interesting.

Because something strange has been happening after people arrive.

Some—not all, but enough to notice—start pushing for the exact same policies they just escaped.

Same ideas.

Same frameworks.

Same “solutions” that—coincidentally—produced the conditions they fled in the first place.

It’s like escaping a burning building…

…and then voting to bring the arsonist back because he had “good intentions.”

At some point, you have to ask:

Is this hypocrisy… or is it something else?

Enter: CalEd (Satire… kind of)

This week’s Satire Saturday episode introduces a fictional—but uncomfortably plausible—solution:

CalEd: A Pathway to Normal Again.

A voluntary “re-acclimation program” for California transplants designed to help new residents reconnect with reality.

Yes, it’s satire.

But like all good satire—it’s built on something real.

Because what CalEd is really poking at isn’t politics.

It’s memory.

What Happens When People Forget Why They Left

Every part of the CalEd “program” is a joke with a backbone:

Standing at a gas station and realizing the price is actually real

Opening a business without a six-month approval process

Looking at a paycheck… and noticing what’s not missing

Asking one simple question:

“Why did you leave?”

Not in a political sense.

In a cause-and-effect sense.

Because somewhere between leaving and arriving, something disconnects.

The relationship between:

Policy → Outcome

Vote → Consequence

System → Reality

And when that connection breaks, people don’t just relocate…

They recreate.

This Isn’t About Blame — It’s About Patterns

Most people aren’t trying to “ruin” anything.

That’s the important part.

They’re not malicious.

They’re not sitting around plotting how to turn Texas into California 2.0.

They’re just… not connecting the dots.

And when you don’t connect the dots, you repeat the pattern.

Not because you want to—

but because you don’t realize you are.

The Real Question Under the Joke

Strip away the satire, and what you’re left with is a very simple idea:

If you moved somewhere because it works…

and you want it to keep working…

Shouldn’t your decisions reflect that?

Not your past habits.

Not your previous environment.

Your current reality.

A Thought Worth Sitting With

There’s a line in the episode that hits harder than the jokes:

Moving took courage.

Remembering why you moved takes awareness.

And that’s really what this comes down to.

Not politics.

Not parties.

Just awareness.

🎥 Watch the Full Episode

This is just the surface.

The full Satire Saturday episode breaks this down with sharper analogies, faster pacing, and a lot more edge (including the full “CalEd program modules”).

👉 Catch the full episode here:

📞 Join the Show

Where did you move from?

Where did you land?

And—be honest—have you seen this pattern?

Call or text: 252-CHAD-LAW

Final Thought

You don’t need a re-education camp.

You just need a memory.

And maybe… a quick reminder of why you packed the U-Haul in the first place.